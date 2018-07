The Big Lead revealed the best head coaches in both college football and in the NFL. Now, it is time for the answer in the NBA.

Here are the 10 current NBA coaches at the top of the field:

10. Tom Thibodeau, Timberwolves

There was a time when Tom Thibodeau was mentioned among the best coaches, then everyone wanted him fired. Now, neither of those conversations are needed. Thibodeau’s hard, physical style is not for everyone, and never will be.