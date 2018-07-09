REPORT: Rockets Determined to Sign Carmelo Anthony

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Houston Rockets are “determined” to sign Carmelo Anthony once he becomes free. The Rockets have now lost two of their most effective wings in Luc Mbah a Moute and Trevor Ariza, making Melo a much better fit than he was previously.

Rockets lose two forwards now — including Ariza — from NBA’s best regular season team. Houston is detemined to sign Carmelo Anthony once he becomes free in OKC, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/SfHAWntNlH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2018

A marriage between Anthony and the Rockets may actually work as he is good friends with Chris Paul, they need help on the wing, and, as Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals showed, they could use more firepower against the Golden State Warriors.

However, Anthony isn’t the easiest guy to play with and often prevents the ball from moving. Along with playing no defense, his relationship with head coach Mike D'Antoni has a messy past.

Last May, D’Antoni stated after Anthony told the New York Knicks they needed to pick between the two, he “just went in and quit.”

But, hey, maybe he could have been the one to make a key 3-pointer when the Rockets missed 27 straight in Game 7…