VIDEO: Shohei Ohtani Back

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels’ shiny two-way toy, has been relegated to hitting only after a stint on the disabled list. It’s a bummer for baseball fans everywhere who enjoy seeing a player do something that hasn’t been done since Babe Ruth. But all is not lost, as the young phenom announced his return with a pinch-hit go-ahead home run last night. The blast traveled 443 feet and was Ohtani’s first longball since May 17.

It’s almost as if he was saying, “hey, don’t forget about me,” though one can understand why the hype’s subsided after Ohtani’s injury and the Angels hovering around .500.