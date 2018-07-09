Watch Kyrie Irving And Jayson Tatum Terrorize Kids in a Pickup Game

Jayson Tatum, 19, has no patience for the development of youngsters. The Boston Celtics forward swatted and broke the ankles of a number of kids at a Pro Camps session on Sunday.

With some help from his teammate Kyrie Irving, Tatum put on a show: swats, dunks and dangles. Check it out.

It’s far from the first time an NBA player has embarrassed one of his campers. Kevin Durant, for example, plays against kids with ruthless intensity. Tatum seems to be taking a page out of Durant’s book. In fact, Celtics fans wouldn’t mind if Tatum kept emulating Durant.