10 Fantasy Football Sleepers for 2018 Season

Here’s a look at 10 lesser-known NFL players who should prove to be absolute steals during the 2018 fantasy football season.

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

Injuries and a suspension have interfered with Jones’ rise to fantasy stardom. But there’s still so much upside. His suspension in 2018 is only two games, which lessens the blow when compared to another suspended player like Julian Edelman (four games). And when healthy, Jones proved to be an intimidating force for the Packers in 2017.

Eight of his 81 carries went for at least 15 yards, with one of those 15-yard rushes coming every 10.1 carries, via ESPN. He may be pounding between the tackles, but he can still break free. When the Packers turned the ball to him for a four-game span, he rushed 62 times for 346 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. A pair of MCL sprains set him back, however.

If Jones can win the job when he returns, he should be hugely productive.