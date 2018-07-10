Air Force Coach Keeping the Identity Of His Defensive Coordinator a Secret

Football coaches are notoriously tight-lipped, but this is ridiculous.

With a month to go before fall practice begins, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun refuses to reveal the identity of the defensive coordinator he presumably hired over the winter to replace the last guy. I use the word “presumably” there because Calhoun has not confirmed that he even has hired a defensive coordinator, nor will he say why he’s keeping everyone in the dark about this.

From the Gazette in Colorado Springs: