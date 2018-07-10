Ben Simmons Says Ex Tinashe Is Stalking He And Kendall Jenner

Ben Simmons thinks his ex-girlfriend is currently stalking him when he goes out with new girlfriend Kendall Jenner when they go out in public.

TMZ is reporting that Simmons’ ex, Tinashe, has been showing up at spots where he and his new fling are hanging out. There have been a few reported incidents of that happening and now Simmons is considering adding extra security.

From TMZ:

We’re told Ben is convinced Tinashe cannot accept the fact he ended their relationship and has moved on with Kendall. He believes she’s showing up to keep tabs on him so she can see if there’s a chink in the armor between him and Kendall. Our sources say Ben thinks she’s become so obsessive he doesn’t want to take chances … especially because of Kendall, and that’s why he’s talking about hiring extra muscle.

Tinashe recently claimed Simmons was texting her when they were in the same club a few nights ago, then later admitted she had lied.

Simmons apparently dumped Tinashe in fairly brutal fashion to get with Jenner, so there’s clearly some bad blood there. Hopefully this kind of drama doesn’t distract the young Philadelphia 76ers star from what he needs to get done on the court.