Brandon Browner Could Get Life In Prison After Attempted Murder Charge

Brandon Browner is in a whole lot of trouble. The former NFL defensive back is facing life in prison after the La Verne (CA) Police Department charged him with four felonies including attempted murder.

Browner was also hit with counts of first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary and false imprisonment.

Officials claim Browner broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in La Verne on July 8 and chased her, dragged her and smothered her in a carpet. Her two children where there when the incident occurred, which added two misdemeanor charges of cruelty to a child to the counts Browner faces.

The former Pro Bowler then fled the residence with the victim’s Rolex watch before being arrested later. Bail has been set at $10 million.

The 33-year-old Browner won Super Bowls as a member of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots and went to the Pro Bowl in 2011.