Cris Carter is Now Casually Dropping Kawhi Leonard Scoops

First Things First discussed Kawhi Leonard this morning, which isn’t entirely surprising. And the discussion was going as expected until Cris Carter casually dropped a nugget usually reserved for NBA insiders: what was said in a private meeting between Leonard and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

"Kawhi in meeting with Pop, Pop gave him every indication that he was going to trade him & he was going to try to make Kawhi happy."@criscarter80 reportspic.twitter.com/aqnV7ZLstl — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 10, 2018

“Kawhi, in meeting with Pop, Pop gave him every indication that he was going to trade him and he was going to try to make Kawhi happy,” Carter revealed. “I never said that before because I was holding it until now. So all these discussions about Kawhi going to the East, I believe Popovich is trying to accommodate Kawhi and trying to please him.”

Watch out, Woj. There’s a new bomb-dropper in town and he’s a former football player. Carter is following in the tradition of Adam Schefter, a pigskin guy whose hobby is breaking NBA news. Love to see these people branch out and diversify their portfolios.