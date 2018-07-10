Donte DiVincenzo Claims to Have Just $3.71 to His Name

Even though Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick Donte DiVincenzo has made the jump to the NBA, his bank account still looks like one of most college students.

Bucks forward D.J. Wilson posted a picture of DiVincenzo’s bank account, and apparently DD has a total of $3.71 in a pair of Wells Fargo accounts:

Bucks rookie Donte DiVincenzo has $3.71 to his name … for now https://t.co/hI58pTpJlr pic.twitter.com/GQWeZFFdxW — JSOnline – Bucks (@js_bucks) July 10, 2018

But, as DJ Wilson puts it, DiVincenzo’s “life is boutta change.” (And as Rams Wire writer Cam DaSilva notes, DiVincenzo has an iPhone X that retails for about $1,000.)

While Donte is one of three first-round draft picks who have yet to sign a contract, that bank account should see a nice increase soon. As J.R. Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted, the NBA rookie scale identifies the first-year salary for the 17th pick as $2,067,500.