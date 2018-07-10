Giants Lineman A.J. Francis Curses TSA Over His Mother's Spilled Ashes

New York Giants defensive lineman A.J. Francis claims TSA agents failed to close an urn carrying his mother’s ashes after a security inspection, resulting in a major mess.

Francis, who played six games for the Washington Redskins last year, tweeted a picture of his ash-covered clothes Monday and didn’t hold back criticizing the agents who handled his belongings.

Hey you pieces of shit at @TSA next time you assholes feel the need to go thru my mother’s ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren’t spilled on all my clothes… the least you pieces of garbage can do is your fucking job pic.twitter.com/GcJDMXvWfO — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) July 9, 2018

It’s tough to think of a more traumatic and painful experience. One can understand why emotions would be raw. TSA, noting the complaints, apologized and offered condolences.

2: Our officers are trained to handle your carry-on and checked property with care. Out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container be opened. Please accept our apologies and our condolences. https://t.co/dlf0Ci6Fh3 https://t.co/wLxp0Wphg9 — AskTSA (@AskTSA) July 9, 2018

Francis didn’t accept the olive branch, suggesting they could go “f— themselves.”

The craziest part of this @TSA shit is that I dont even care that they checked it… they were just being cautious, & I can understand that. But to not ensure that it won’t spill back into my bag after you put it back in is the most asinine & irresponsible shit I have ever seen. — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) July 9, 2018

Francis’ mother passed away unexpectedly last month.