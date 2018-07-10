Giants Lineman A.J. Francis Curses TSA Over His Mother's Spilled Ashes

New York Giants defensive lineman A.J. Francis claims TSA agents failed to close an urn carrying his mother’s ashes after a security inspection, resulting in a major mess.
Francis, who played six games for the Washington Redskins last year, tweeted a picture of his ash-covered clothes Monday and didn’t hold back criticizing the agents who handled his belongings.
It’s tough to think of a more traumatic and painful experience. One can understand why emotions would be raw. TSA, noting the complaints, apologized and offered condolences.
Francis didn’t accept the olive branch, suggesting they could go “f— themselves.”
Francis’ mother passed away unexpectedly last month.
Today will be one of the hardest days of my life… I had no idea my sister’s HS graduation would be the last time I saw my mother… she is in a better place and at peace. And I’m at peace with that, but thank you to every single person Who reached out to offer condolences to me and my family… My mother may be gone but I can be a shining example to her legacy, and I will live the rest of my life proving mama ain’t raise no hoe… I’m just trynna make my momma #PROUD I aint trynna let my momma down… #RIPMom I love you with all my heart, and I will see you again…. ❤️🙏🏽👩👧👦🌹🌷 Carrie Leanne Francis 10/20/1971-06/26/18
