Giants Lineman A.J. Francis Curses TSA Over His Mother's Spilled Ashes

Giants Lineman A.J. Francis Curses TSA Over His Mother's Spilled Ashes

New York Giants defensive lineman A.J. Francis claims TSA agents failed to close an urn carrying his mother’s ashes after a security inspection, resulting in a major mess.

Francis, who played six games for the Washington Redskins last year, tweeted a picture of his ash-covered clothes Monday and didn’t hold back criticizing the agents who handled his belongings.

It’s tough to think of a more traumatic and painful experience. One can understand why emotions would be raw. TSA, noting the complaints, apologized and offered condolences.

Francis didn’t accept the olive branch, suggesting they could go “f— themselves.”

Francis’ mother passed away unexpectedly last month.

