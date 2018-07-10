Roundup: The NBA Helped England's Soccer Team; Marvin Bagley Injury Ends His Summer League; & Will LeBron Bike to the Lakers Training Facility?

Elsa Hosk, a model … Starbucks will eliminate plastic straws by the end of this year … a parking space – just one – in Hong Kong sold for $765,000 … Josh Brolin, who is great in Sicario 2, told his dad he never wanted to go into acting, and then his senior year of high school happened … should HBO really want to become Netflix? … woman in Los Angeles beats a 92-year old man with a brick, then four others helped her … instead of a casket, this family put their son in a chair with a video game controller … I’m 93% certain that whoever was picked as the next Supreme Court justice would have gotten negative reaction … Justin Bieber confirms that he’s engaged to Hailey Baldwin …

How a trip to an NBA basketball game helped the England soccer team radically improve their set pieces. [WSJ]

Podcast: Why DeMarcus Cousins is a risk the Warriors didn’t have to take; the next domino in the Kawhi Leonard vs Gregg Popovich battle; and the method to LeBron’s madness building the Lakers. [ITunes]

David Simon, creator of The Wire, has some thoughts on the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting. [David Simon]

Wendell Carter has been one of the best defensive forces in the NBA summer league. [Sun-Times]

Enes Kanter geeked out meeting the Undertaker. Of course he did. [Kentucky Sports Radio]

There’s no way LeBron is biking to work in LA. [LA Times]

Very sad story, I don’t care if you’re a democrat or republican. “What happened was tantamount to blackmail, with the U.S. holding the world hostage and trying to overturn nearly 40 years of consensus on the best way to protect infant and young child health.” [NYT]

Marvin Bagley’s summer league is over with the Kings due to a bruised pelvic bone. [Sac Bee]

Steve Sarkisian sued USC for $30 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit. An arbitrator said the school owes him nothing. [ESPN]

Highlights from Wendell Carter’s block party.

I am excited for Year 2 of the Leonard Fournette experience.