LeSean McCoy is facing serious allegations, made by a Miami woman on Instagram, that he brutally assaulted her best friend, Delicia Gordon. The image shared is very graphic and features vicious cuts and bruises on the woman’s face.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that the Bills are aware of the allegations:

The Buffalo Bills are aware of the LeSean McCoy allegations, told it is being looked into per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 10, 2018

McCoy is also accused of beating his son and dog in the Instagram post.

UPDATE: McCoy has denied these allegations.