The PGA Tour Released Their Revamped Schedule for the 2019 Season

The PGA Tour released its revamped schedule for the 2019 season on Tuesday morning. The biggest takeaways are the Players Championship moving back to March, PGA Championship to May, and most importantly, the FedExCup Playoffs ending before football season begins.

The beginning portion of the schedule, including the wrap-around portion, looks basically the same through February. The Valero Texas Open has moved to the week before the Masters and the Houston Open and Greenbrier Classic are currently not on the schedule but are expected to be moving to the fall of the 2020 schedule. The RBC Canadian Open moving into the St. Jude Classic’s spot ahead of the U.S. Open and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which is replacing the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone, will take place the week after The Open.

There are two new tour events next season: the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club and the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

It’s also worth noting that the FedExCup Playoffs have been shortened from four events to three.

October

October 1-7 – Safeway Open – Silverado Resort and Spa-North Course

October 8-14 – CIMB Classic – TPC Kuala Lumpur

October 15-21 – The CJ CUP @ Nine Bridges – Nine Bridges

October 22-28 – World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions – Sheshan International Golf Club

October 22-28 – Sanderson Farms Championship – Country Club of Jackson

Oct 29-Nov 4 – Shriners Hospitals for Children Open – TPC Summerlin

November

November 5-11 – Mayakoba Golf Classic – El Camaleon Golf Club at the Mayakoba Resort

November 12-18 – The RSM Classic – Sea Island Resort

December

Dec 31-Jan 6 – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Kapalua Resort

January

January 7-13 – Sony Open in Hawaii – Waialae Country Club

January 14-20 – CareerBuilder Challenge – PGA West Stadium Course, multiple courses

January 21-27 – Farmers Insurance Open – Torrey Pines Golf Course

Jan 28-Feb 3 – Waste Management Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course

February

February 4-10 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Pebble Beach Golf Links, multiple courses

February 11-17 – Genesis Open – The Riviera Country Club

February 18-24 – World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship – Club de Golf Chapultepec

February 18-24 – Puerto Rico Open – Coco Beach Golf & Country Club

Feb 25-Mar 3 – The Honda Classic – PGA National Resort & Spa

March

March 4-10 – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Bay Hill Club and Lodge

March 11-17 – The Players Championship – TPC Sawgrass

March 18-24 – Valspar Championship – Innisbrook Resort

March 25-31 – World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play – Austin Country Club

March 25-31 – Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Puntacana Resort & Club – Corales Golf Course

April

April 1-7 – Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio

April 8-14 – Masters Tournament – Augusta National Golf Club

April 15-21 – RBC Heritage – Harbour Town Golf Links

April 22-28 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana

Apr 29-May 5 – Wells Fargo Championship – Quail Hollow Club

May

May 6-12 – AT&T Byron Nelson – Trinity Forest Golf Club

May 13-19 – PGA Championship – Bethpage State Park

May 20-26 – Charles Schwab Challenge – Colonial Country Club

May 27-June 2 – The Memorial Tournament – Muirfield Village Golf Club

June

June 3-9 – RBC Canadian Open – Hamilton Golf & Country Club

June 10-16 – U.S. Open – Pebble Beach Golf Links

June 17-23 – Travelers Championship – TPC River Highlands

June 24-30 – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Detroit Golf Club

July

July 1-7 – 3M Open – TPC Twin Cities

July 8-14 – John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run

July 15-21 – The Open Championship – Royal Portrush Golf Club

July 15-21 – Barbasol Championship – Keene Trace Golf Club

July 22-28 – World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational – TPC Southwind

July 22-28 – Reno-Tahoe Tournament – Montrêux Golf and Country Club

July 29-Aug 4 – Wyndham Championship – Sedgefield Country Club

August – FedEx Cup Playoffs

August 5-11 – The Northern Trust – Liberty National Golf Club

August 12-18 – BMW Championship – Medinah Country Club

August 19-25 – Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club