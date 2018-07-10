The PGA Tour Released Their Revamped Schedule for the 2019 Season

The PGA Tour released its revamped schedule for the 2019 season on Tuesday morning. The biggest takeaways are the Players Championship moving back to March, PGA Championship to May, and most importantly, the FedExCup Playoffs ending before football season begins.
The beginning portion of the schedule, including the wrap-around portion, looks basically the same through February. The Valero Texas Open has moved to the week before the Masters and the Houston Open and Greenbrier Classic are currently not on the schedule but are expected to be moving to the fall of the 2020 schedule. The RBC Canadian Open moving into the St. Jude Classic’s spot ahead of the U.S. Open and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which is replacing the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone, will take place the week after The Open.
There are two new tour events next season: the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club and the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.
It’s also worth noting that the FedExCup Playoffs have been shortened from four events to three.
October
October 1-7 – Safeway Open – Silverado Resort and Spa-North Course
October 8-14 – CIMB Classic – TPC Kuala Lumpur
October 15-21 – The CJ CUP @ Nine Bridges – Nine Bridges
October 22-28 – World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions – Sheshan International Golf Club
October 22-28 – Sanderson Farms Championship – Country Club of Jackson
Oct 29-Nov 4 – Shriners Hospitals for Children Open – TPC Summerlin
November
November 5-11 – Mayakoba Golf Classic – El Camaleon Golf Club at the Mayakoba Resort
November 12-18 – The RSM Classic – Sea Island Resort
December
Dec 31-Jan 6 – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Kapalua Resort
January
January 7-13 – Sony Open in Hawaii – Waialae Country Club
January 14-20 – CareerBuilder Challenge – PGA West Stadium Course, multiple courses
January 21-27 – Farmers Insurance Open – Torrey Pines Golf Course
Jan 28-Feb 3 – Waste Management Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course
February
February 4-10 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Pebble Beach Golf Links, multiple courses
February 11-17 – Genesis Open – The Riviera Country Club
February 18-24 – World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship – Club de Golf Chapultepec
February 18-24 – Puerto Rico Open – Coco Beach Golf & Country Club
Feb 25-Mar 3 – The Honda Classic – PGA National Resort & Spa
March
March 4-10 – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Bay Hill Club and Lodge
March 11-17 – The Players Championship – TPC Sawgrass
March 18-24 – Valspar Championship – Innisbrook Resort
March 25-31 – World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play – Austin Country Club
March 25-31 – Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Puntacana Resort & Club – Corales Golf Course
April
April 1-7 – Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio
April 8-14 – Masters Tournament – Augusta National Golf Club
April 15-21 – RBC Heritage – Harbour Town Golf Links
April 22-28 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana
Apr 29-May 5 – Wells Fargo Championship – Quail Hollow Club
May
May 6-12 – AT&T Byron Nelson – Trinity Forest Golf Club
May 13-19 – PGA Championship – Bethpage State Park
May 20-26 – Charles Schwab Challenge – Colonial Country Club
May 27-June 2 – The Memorial Tournament – Muirfield Village Golf Club
June
June 3-9 – RBC Canadian Open – Hamilton Golf & Country Club
June 10-16 – U.S. Open – Pebble Beach Golf Links
June 17-23 – Travelers Championship – TPC River Highlands
June 24-30 – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Detroit Golf Club
July
July 1-7 – 3M Open – TPC Twin Cities
July 8-14 – John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run
July 15-21 – The Open Championship – Royal Portrush Golf Club
July 15-21 – Barbasol Championship – Keene Trace Golf Club
July 22-28 – World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational – TPC Southwind
July 22-28 – Reno-Tahoe Tournament – Montrêux Golf and Country Club
July 29-Aug 4 – Wyndham Championship – Sedgefield Country Club
August – FedEx Cup Playoffs
August 5-11 – The Northern Trust – Liberty National Golf Club
August 12-18 – BMW Championship – Medinah Country Club
August 19-25 – Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club
