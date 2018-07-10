PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Cristiano Ronaldo To Juventus; France Beats Belgium, Moves To World Cup Final

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is totally fine with the French conquering the soccer world. They need a W.

Victoria for no reason: Victoria Justice is…I mean, I dunno. Do we need a reason for this? She was at the Pride parade in NYC a few weeks ago. That’s something.

My final summer stroll in NYC 🤗 A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on Jun 28, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

Ronaldo to Juve: The inside story behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge move to Juventus. Side note: I have some close family friends in Italy who are enormous AC Milan fans. Safe to say they’re not exactly having the best day…

Vive la France: France topped Belgium 1-0 to secure a spot in the final of the 2018 World Cup

Tweet of the Day:

"Two legendary icons last relevant in the 1990's come together for one magical evening." https://t.co/VbmEw2yfiM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 9, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

USA Basketball is Going to Get Awkward: Gregg Popovich is Coaching, Kawhi Leonard is on the Roster

Ben Simmons Says Ex Tinashe Is Stalking He And Kendall Jenner

Rockets Lose Two of Their 7 Best Players, Will Have to Battle the Lakers For 2nd Best in the West

VIDEO: Emmanuel Macron Goes Nuts Celebrating French Goal

Around the Sports Internet:

Kansas has acknowledged being subpoenaed in federal basketball investigation

Clint Capela wants a much bigger offer from the Houston Rockets before he re-signs

Big changes are coming to the PGA Tour schedule

So why hasn’t Kawhi Leonard been traded yet?

Song of the Day: