PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Cristiano Ronaldo To Juventus; France Beats Belgium, Moves To World Cup Final

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is totally fine with the French conquering the soccer world. They need a W.
Ronaldo to Juve: The inside story behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge move to Juventus. Side note: I have some close family friends in Italy who are enormous AC Milan fans. Safe to say they’re not exactly having the best day…
Vive la France: France topped Belgium 1-0 to secure a spot in the final of the 2018 World Cup
USA Basketball is Going to Get Awkward: Gregg Popovich is Coaching, Kawhi Leonard is on the Roster
Ben Simmons Says Ex Tinashe Is Stalking He And Kendall Jenner
Rockets Lose Two of Their 7 Best Players, Will Have to Battle the Lakers For 2nd Best in the West
VIDEO: Emmanuel Macron Goes Nuts Celebrating French Goal
Kansas has acknowledged being subpoenaed in federal basketball investigation
Clint Capela wants a much bigger offer from the Houston Rockets before he re-signs
Big changes are coming to the PGA Tour schedule
So why hasn’t Kawhi Leonard been traded yet?
