France’s Samuel Umtiti converted a header off a corner kick to break a scoreless tie in today’s World Cup semifinal match against Belgium. French President Emmanuel Macron, overcome with emotion and the knowledge his countrymen are perilously close to winning the whole thing, celebrated like an absolute madman.

SAMUEL UMTITI! The center back heads home the corner to give France the 1-0 lead. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Y5MtXUpvDg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2018

Love the way he talked trash to King Phillipe of Belgium. Sportsmanship be darned. These two may be neighbors, but you throw all that out when the championship is on the line.