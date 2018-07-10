VIDEO: Gordon Hayward Handles Gender Reveal With Utmost Professionalism

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn, was nice enough to share the couple’s latest gender reveal event. It was pretty low-key, with pink balloons rising out of a cardboard box.

This indicated to Gordon that his family would now include three daughters and no sons. If there was any disappointment, he did an amazing job of masking it.

“Daddy’s always happy” is a great answer, to pretty much any parenting-related question. Pro move right there. All those press conferences and postgame interviews provided valuable training for the tough questions.

Congratulations to the Haywards on their upcoming addition. May the happiness remain ever-present.