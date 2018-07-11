Man Attacks Adam "Pacman" Jones at Atlanta Airport, Ends Up in Hospital

By: Kyle Koster | July 11, 2018 10:35 am ET

“Mr. [Frank] Ragin eventually struck Mr. Jones with a closed fist,” cops say … “causing a laceration to Mr. Jones’ face.” “Mr. Jones then started to defend himself, causing Mr. Ragin to fall to the ground.” During the fight, cops say Ragin also hit Pacman’s female companion — injuring her hand. Officials determined Ragin — NOT Pacman — was the primary aggressor and he was arrested for 2 counts of battery.

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was involved in a violent incident at the Atlanta airport, TMZ reports . Jones, no stranger to off-field trouble, was reportedly attacked after confronting an employee over a “gesture.”

Jones’ party reportedly passed on medical treatment, but the assailant was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

From what we know, this seems like an impressive string of poor choices. First to fight an NFL player. Then to do it an airport, which doubles as your place of employment. Perhaps not a situation that was entirely thought through.