Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Racked Up Huge Debt Buying Nationals Tickets

New Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh reportedly went deep in debt in order to purchase Washington Nationals tickets, according to the Washington Post. Kavanaugh, who has worked in the public sector over the last few decades and would be on the low end of the asset scale among justices if confirmed, has since paid off all debt outside of a home mortgage, according to the White House.

White House spokesman Raj Shah told The Washington Post that Kavanaugh built up the debt by buying Washington Nationals season tickets and tickets for playoff games for himself and a “handful” of friends. Shah said some of the debts were also for home improvements. In 2016, Kavanaugh reported having between $60,000 and $200,000 in debt accrued over three credit cards and a loan. Each credit card held between $15,000 and $50,000 in debt, and a Thrift Savings Plan loan was between $15,000 and $50,000.

It’s unclear how much of that debt was tied up in tickets. Season tickets, for 81 games, near the dugout can run about $6,000. Shah offered no additional information on the tickets or the friends they were purchased for.

No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, we can all agree that we should be so lucky to have a buddy who will assume the up-front cost of tickets.

We can also assume all members of the Kavanaugh crew didn’t enjoy the type of postseason success they’d hoped for over the past decade. Maybe this is the year.