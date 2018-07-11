PM Roundup: Demi Lovato; Croatia Survives England, Advances To World Cup Final; Roger Federer Stunned At Wimbledon

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, is now fairly certain it’s not coming home.

Iggy was worried about Demi: Iggy Azalea knew about Demi Lovato’s relapse and says she was really worried about her long-time friend.

Frecklesss A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

Happy 4th!! 😉🇺🇸❤️💙 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 4, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

Croatia survives: Croatia came from behind to beat England 2-1 in extra time and advance to the World Cup final for the first time.

Federer out at Wimbledon: Roger Federer suffered a stunning defeat at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Federer was up 2-0 in sets and had a match point in the third set but wound up losing in five.

Tweet of the Day:

Ken Giles just said "F you man" to AJ Hinch when pulled after giving up two hits and not recording an out in the 9th. Please get rid of him. pic.twitter.com/jvoVh5bI6Y — Sam (@BootsMcGeev) July 11, 2018

