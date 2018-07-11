USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Demi Lovato; Croatia Survives England, Advances To World Cup Final; Roger Federer Stunned At Wimbledon

PM Roundup

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, is now fairly certain it’s not coming home. 

Iggy was worried about Demi: Iggy Azalea knew about Demi Lovato’s relapse and says she was really worried about her long-time friend.

Happy 4th!! 😉🇺🇸❤️💙

Croatia survives: Croatia came from behind to beat England 2-1 in extra time and advance to the World Cup final for the first time.

Federer out at Wimbledon: Roger Federer suffered a stunning defeat at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Federer was up 2-0 in sets and had a match point in the third set but wound up losing in five.

