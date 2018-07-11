PM Roundup: Demi Lovato; Croatia Survives England, Advances To World Cup Final; Roger Federer Stunned At Wimbledon

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, is now fairly certain it’s not coming home.
Iggy was worried about Demi: Iggy Azalea knew about Demi Lovato’s relapse and says she was really worried about her long-time friend.
Croatia survives: Croatia came from behind to beat England 2-1 in extra time and advance to the World Cup final for the first time.
Federer out at Wimbledon: Roger Federer suffered a stunning defeat at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Federer was up 2-0 in sets and had a match point in the third set but wound up losing in five.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
LeBron James and Luke Walton Have Been Texting, Ignore the Noise
Three Lottery Picks Have Looked Impressive in NBA Summer League: Kevin Knox Leads the Way
Tim Tebow Dating 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters?
Astros Win on Ugliest Walk-Off Imaginable
Around the Sports Internet:
The Knicks plan to pitch Kevin Durant when he hits free agency
A look at what the Boston Red Sox could do before the trade deadline
The Astros have demoted Ken Giles to Triple-A after the outburst shown above
John Isner is just the second American man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 2009
Oklahoma got Baker Mayfield for three years, so it should be fine with just one year of Kyler Murray
Song of the Day:
Comments