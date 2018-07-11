Scottish Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Gearing Up for The Open

PGA Tour players and European Tour players are gearing up for The Open Championship next week and a lot of the field has made the trek across the pond to get in one last warm-up at the Scottish Open.

This week we’ll give you the odds and tee times for the guys who made the trip over: Sorry John Deere Classic, but the stronger field in Scotland is a little more interesting this week.

Phil Mickelson is making his 15th career start in the Scottish Open, he last won it in 2013. Phil has found himself in the spotlight over the last month for things he would probably rather not be known for, so this week he’s got a chance to play without many American eyes on him.

Rickie Fowler is making his third straight start. He won the event in 2015 on this course. He’s placed in the top 10 all three times he’s made this trip, so expect him to do well.

Justin Rose and Patrick Reed are also in the field this week. Rose won this event in 2014 at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, and Reed is the first Masters champion to play in the Scottish Open since 2010.

Purse: $7 million

Course: Gullane Golf Club in Gullane, Scotland (par 70, 7,133 yards)

Defending champion: Rafa Cabrera Bello defeated Callum Shinkwin with a birdie on the first playoff hole at Dundonald Links

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Justin Rose +850 Rickie Fowler +850 Patrick Reed +1650 Tyrrell Hatton +1650 Hideki Matsuyama +1850 Russell Knox +2050 Andy Sullivan +2050 Matt Kuchar +2050 Ian Poulter +2050 Phil Mickelson +2550

TV Schedule

Thursday 5:30 AM – 1:30 PM Golf Channel Friday 5:30 AM – 1:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Golf Channel 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM NBC Sunday 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Golf Channel 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM NBC

Notable Tee Times

Times adjusted

2:50 AM – Padraig Harrington, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phil Mickelson

3:00 AM – Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

3:10 AM – Peter Uihlein, Andy Sullivan, Kevin Chappell

7:00 AM – Danny Willett, Martin Kaymer, Thomas Pieters

7:30 AM – Louis oosthuizen, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

7:40 AM – Ian Poulter, Russell Knox, Patrick Reed

7:50 AM – Ernie Els, Julian Suri, Charley Hoffman