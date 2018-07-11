Tim Tebow Dating 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters?

By: The Big Lead | July 11, 2018 10:03 am ET

Tim Tebow appears to be dating 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. As the New York Post pointed out, the two have not gone public with their relationship, but Tebow’s siblings have both shared photos with the maybe-couple this week:

Tebow, since we’re here, has been performing in the Mets’ farm system better than anybody plausibly expected — he made the AA All-Star game and actually has a shot at making it to their major league roster.

Flip the page for more photos of his rumored new girlfriend: