England struck first in its World Cup semifinal match against Croatia when Keiran Trippier curved a beautiful free kick into the back of the net. English fans in London’s Hyde Park, drinking beer and believing it may really be coming home, celebrated wildly by sacrificing those suds for the greater good.

A 52-year title draught makes people thirsty. But not that thirsty. And England is know for its precious food more than pints anyway. May as well live in the moment.