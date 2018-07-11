YouTube TV Has Outages at Very Bad Time for World Cup and Wimbledon

The reason that I am terrified of cutting the cord is that my passion and livelihood intersect with live sports consumption, and a streaming outage at the wrong time would enrage me to no end. Now, the contested semi-finals of both Wimbledon and the World Cup, qualifies precisely as one of those times. The outage map above indicates nearly 2,000 people have reported their displeasure in the past 20 minutes, and YouTube acknowledged their outage in a tweet:

Hey everyone — sincere apologies for streaming issues with YouTube TV. The timing is horrible but we're working to be up and running again ASAP! — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) July 11, 2018

Unsurprisingly, many of its users are not very happy about this right now:

First hiccup for YouTube TV — trying to watch Wimbledon away from home and getting a "try again" message. Had to go to Hulu live, which I still have until the next billing cycle, to watch. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) July 11, 2018

Well. I officially hate #YoutubeTV. There goes my opportunity to watch the World Cup game in the background in my office. — Marco Perez (@perezincr) July 11, 2018

Tried to tune in for the end of the #WorldCup18 match and #YouTubeTV is down. Bad timing, @YouTubeTV to have an outage! I think I need a free month of service for that! — Todd Blumer (@ToddNBlumer) July 11, 2018

I need year worth of credit back or free service what a waste for watching FIFA semi final i cancelled my cable and now i am no where — Ashish Soni (@Ashish_S0ni) July 11, 2018

Second major outage in 2 weeks. WTF, guys? Step up your game or don't play in the big leagues. Refunds please? — Karyn Cleavely (@karynleigh) July 11, 2018

However, this solution does seem to be working for some people: