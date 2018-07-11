USA Today Sports

YouTube TV Has Outages at Very Bad Time for World Cup and Wimbledon

The reason that I am terrified of cutting the cord is that my passion and livelihood intersect with live sports consumption, and a streaming outage at the wrong time would enrage me to no end. Now, the contested semi-finals of both Wimbledon and the World Cup, qualifies precisely as one of those times. The outage map above indicates nearly 2,000 people have reported their displeasure in the past 20 minutes, and YouTube acknowledged their outage in a tweet:

Unsurprisingly, many of its users are not very happy about this right now:

However, this solution does seem to be working for some people:

 

