Photographer Caught Up in Croatian Celebration After Game-Winning Goal Kept Taking Awesome Pictures

Yuri Cortez, chief photographer for AFP Mexico, was in the right place at the right time during today’s semifinal between Croatia and England. After Mario Mandzukic’s game-sealing goal in the 109th minute, the Croatian side celebrated with gusto right in Cortez’s grill. The photographer was knocked to the ground, but kept performing his job, capturing these memorable images.

Mandzukic and his jubilant side managed to keep their manners amid the most exciting moment of their sporting lives. Multiple players checked up on Cortez, and defender Domagoj Vida went the extra mile, planting a kiss.

lol Domagoj Vida went back and kissed the photographer he knocked down celebrating #EnglandvsCroatia pic.twitter.com/U0VdY2OwwU — Tom Johnson (@Tomqj) July 11, 2018

This is the rare occasion where the somewhat annoying phrase “shooters shoot” actually applies.