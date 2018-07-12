Charles Oakley Arrested for Allegedly Cheating at a Casino; Faces One-to-Six Years in Prison if Convicted

Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley is back in the news for less than ideal circumstances. TMZ has learned Oakley was arrested on July 8 after allegedly being caught on video cheating at a Las Vegas casino.

Officials from the Nevada Gaming Board tell us Oakley “was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known.” Unclear what game he was playing at the time — but one source with knowledge of the incident says Oak tried to pull back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose.

If convicted of committing a fraudulent act at a gaming establishment, Oakley would face one-to-six years in prison.

Oakley currently is the head coach of the Killer 3’s in the IG3 basketball league and a source close to him states, “This is an insignificant matter that will be quickly resolved.”

More news as available.