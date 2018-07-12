Gambling Odds Indicate Kawhi to the Raptors Is a Real Possibility

Things have been quiet on the Kawhi Leonard front recently, that is, until now. Betmybookie just released updated odds on which team Leonard will play on next season, and there is an interesting new team leading the way:

Updated odds on which team Kawhi Leonard will play for next season (@betmybookie): Raptors EVEN

Spurs +400

Lakers +500

Clippers +600

76ers +800

Celtics +800

Bucks +1000

Knicks +1500

Cavaliers +2000

Rockets +2000

Nets +2500

Field +500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 12, 2018

The Toronto Raptors are now the favorites to land Kawhi, coming in at even money. A month ago the Los Angeles Lakers seemed like where Leonard would end up, but talk of him going to the LA has died down recently.

So the Raptors huh? From not being mentioned, to +200 earlier today, to even money all of a sudden is definitely “fishy”. Well, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post has reported that the Raptors have “generated buzz” as a potential landing spot for the former MVP. Zach Lowe also theorized that Toronto and Kawhi isn’t as far fetched as it seems, and even offered up DeMar DeRozan as a hypothetical trade piece:

The most logical all-in play on the board is Toronto offering DeRozan, one of Pascal Siakam, Delon Wright, Jakob Poeltl, and OG Anunoby, and a future first-round pick. Upgrade from DeRozan to Leonard, and the Drakes have a real shot to make the NBA Finals. Maybe Leonard would love Toronto, and enjoy playing in May and June in front of that nutty crowd.

On another note, DeRozan’s Instagram page is now completely empty. Could that be linked to a potential trade coming?

Basketball wise, the Kawhi move makes perfect sense for the Raps. With their window possibly closing soon – Kyle Lowry will turn 33 in March – it is now or never for Toronto…even if Leonard is just a rental. They would have a better team than years past, and their nemesis LeBron James is finally out of the Eastern Conference. It’s a calculated risk for GM Masai Ujiri, but what better time than now?

Like I said a few months ago when it came to a similar odds jump like this one regarding LeBron, the Wiseguys always know first…