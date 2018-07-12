Roundup: Fox in Talks With Jeff Fisher, How to Spend Less Time on iPhone, South Park Season 22 Details

Nina Agdal … “Earthing” is the newest wellness trend … “California toddler kills himself with gun — and owner playing video games in other room is charged” … Papa John said the n-word in a conference call, stock slides … Then he resigned from the company … Cardi B gave birth to a baby girl … Oprah Winfrey invests in restaurant chain … “Shops ban women from paying with ‘sweaty’ cash they’ve kept inside their bras during the hot weather” … Miami man with no arms allegedly stabs tourist … Tips for maximizing phone battery … Man in possession of drugs calls 911 for ride home … Details on South Park Season 22 … an iPhone app to limit time spent on iPhone … GQ offers advice on when to stop pursuit of a guy or girl if you’re getting mixed signals … Forbes says Kylie Jenner is worth $900 million.

The sports industry is “expected to be particularly impacted” by Twitter purging fake accounts [SBJ]

Comcast and Fox duking it out over Sky [WSJ]

Fox Sports eyeing Jeff Fisher for the broadcast booth? [Sporting News]

Which movie studios are winning and losing this summer? [THR]

“Facebook taught bots to navigate New York City using natural language” [Fast Company]

Expert advice on how to stop gossiping [VICE]

“How a child-molesting trainer and teenage steroid use has come to define Latin American baseball” [Yahoo]

Denzel Washington on LeBron as a Laker

I can’t get enough World Cup fan reaction videos

Checking in with Croatia fans after the equalizer…💥#CROENG pic.twitter.com/mHpx60DZqI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 11, 2018

This is crazy:

WHEN DUTY CALLS: Croatian firefighters were desperate to see the end of their team's match against Russia in the World Cup quarterfinals—but when a call came into the station, they leapt into action. Croatia won seconds later. https://t.co/dn36oeRSKw pic.twitter.com/lDuOX8HhBa — ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2018

Turns out, comedians don’t like meetings