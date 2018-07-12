Jeff Fisher TV Experiment May Be Very Brief

Jeff Fisher’s dive into the broadcast booth or studio will be more a toe-dipping situation than a cannonball, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. He reports the internet’s favorite middling coach is slated to work only one game for Fox — the Sept. 30 Jaguars-Jets affair. The Sporting News’ Michael McCarthy first reported yesterday Fisher could be up for such a role.

Fisher, the NFL’s all-time coaching loss leader, could be given additional opportunities if it goes well. Something long-term — at least right now –seems unlikely, as there’s always a franchise out there itching to go either 7-9 or 8-8.

It’s also smart for Fox to see that first games before signing up for prolonged marriages with its new, unproven talent. We’ve seen some very good transitions (Tony Romo) and some less-than-good ones (Rex Ryan). A real media “box of chocolates” situation.