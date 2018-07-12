[UPDATE] LeSean McCoy's Ex-Girlfriend Believes He May Have 'Set Her Up'

According to ESPN, an event report by the Milton, Ga., police revealed that LeSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon believes McCoy’s may have “set her up.”

The report included a note indicating 10 minutes after police arrived stating, “The caller poss[ibly] thinks her ex boyfriend poss[ibly] set her up.” Also included was a description of the suspect being a black male of an unknown age wearing a mask and dressed in all black.

Cordon also told police her neighbors had cameras outside the house.

McCoy denied the allegations Tuesday.

[UPDATE]: Last July, McCoy told police Cordon had items he borrowed from a jeweler and he feared she would take items from the home or make “false accusations” if he pursued a legal process to evict her.

Mike Rodak with the full context of the report.