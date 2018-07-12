Marcell Dareus Accused Of Sexual Assault, Giving Woman An STD

Marcell Dareus is facing serious charges in a lawsuit filed in Duval County, Florida. A woman is accusing the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle of sexual assault and giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

The victim filed the suit as a “Jane Doe” and says the pair spent the evening in a Houston hotel in April. Her suit alleges that she woke up in serious pain and did not remember the events of the night. Dareus told her the two had a sexual encounter. They then spent the next two nights together, but Dareus failed to disclose he had an STD. The couple did not use protection.

The victim was diagnosed with herpes later that week.

From the lawsuit:

“[The] defendant’s negligence and negligence has caused [the] plaintiff to suffer severe physical and mental injuries, including, but not limited to, past and future medical costs, past and future pharmaceutical costs, past and future physical pain and suffering, past and future mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life.”

The woman is seeking $15,000 in damages. USA Today further reports that no criminal charges have been filed against Dareus in Texas.

It will be interesting to see if the NFL launches an investigation into these allegations. I think it’s a fair bet the league will do so.