Watching the John Deere Classic while on a boat on the Rock River (which runs next to the course) sounds like a nice, relaxing time.

Watching the John Deere Classic while on a float that gets carried off and forces you to use your flip flops to attempt to paddle to shore does not. That appears to be what happened to these two in the video below.

Don’t worry, a boat showed up to rescue the two soon after they were shown on TV.

There is a lesson to be learned here.