VIDEO: You Might Know More About ESPN Than ESPN Employee Mina Kimes

Mina Kimes didn’t watch much ESPN growing up. She now works there. That doesn’t mean she’s an expert on the company, as she proved on this morning’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, where she was given a pop quiz and did poorly.

She was surprised to find out Rush Limbaugh once worked in Bristol and Tony Kornheiser had a stint on Monday Night Football. She did know Dennis Miller was a MNF alum. But then again, who could forget that?

And you know what? Some of these tidbits seem incredible as the years pass. Like someone was trying to create expert level “two truths and a lie” to trip up Millennial.

Kimes also revealed she agrees to do shows with no knowledge when they air, thus a 6 a.m. kickoff for Golic & Wingo is a fun little surprise. So any colleagues looking to swap shifts should immediately capitalize.