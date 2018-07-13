Bellator 203 weigh-in results: We've got ourselves a title fight in Rome, folks

[Reprinted with permission from MMA Junkie.]
The MMA portion of Saturday’s Bellator 203 card is good to go following today’s weigh-ins for the event.
All 12 fighters from the six-bout MMA card today successfully made weight for the overseas show.
Bellator 203 takes place at Foro Italico in the Italian capital of Rome, and it airs via same-day delay on Paramount.
Among those weighing in were featherweight champion Patricio Freire (26-4 MMA, 14-4 BMMA) and challenger Daniel Weichel (39-9 MMA, 8-1 BMMA), who meet in the headlining rematch. Freire weighed 144.8 pounds, and Weichel was 144.4 – both under the 145-pound limit for featherweight title fights.
Bellator 203 also includes a full kickboxing lineup with a main card and prelims. In the main event, Kevin Ross (144.8) meets fellow featherweight Gabriel Varga (145), who were both on weight.
Official Bellator 203 weigh-in results included:
- Champ Patricio Freire (144.8) vs. Daniel Weichel (144.4) – for featherweight title
- Alessio Sakara (205.6) vs. Jamie Sloane (204)
- Vaso Bakocevic (169.6) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (170.4)
- Will Fleury (185.8) vs. Alen Amedovski (185.6)
- Simone La Preziosa (154.2) vs. Maxim Radu (154.6)
- Michele Martignoni (135.6) vs. Simone D’Anna (132.2)
For more on Bellator 203, check out the MMA Rumors section of the site.
Comments