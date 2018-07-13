John Isner Is Playing Another Epic Wimbledon Match

John Isner, the 6-foot-10 American most famous for playing an absurdly long match against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010, is doing it again. He is currently knotted up 15-15 in the deciding fifth set against Kevin Anderson. Will these two match the 11-hour, 5-minute marathon that stretched over three days? Tournament officials would prefer they not, but the bouncing tennis ball listens to no man, only the fate of the next bounce.

Get yourself to a television or live stream, and make sure you have plenty of rations. This blog post could stay relevant for the entire weekend.