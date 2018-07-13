VIDEO: Mookie Betts and the Record-Setting Boston Red Sox Feel Inevitable

The Sox are a tremendously deep offensive team with a complete pitching staff. Barring injury, talent won’t be a question. And if you’re a believer in the intangibles and destiny, you might be starting to believe. Everything just seems to be going Boston’s way.

Like Mookie Betts capping a 13-pitch at-bat with a grand slam after getting a reprieve on a dropped foul fly. As soon as Justin Smoak couldn’t corral it, you knew the star outfielder would be delivering.

The Red Sox have been inevitable during the season’s first half. Confidence is rightly building, with nothing in sight to stop the snowball. They need to go 50-17 to tie the Seattle Mariners’ single-season win record. Not sure we should be betting against them.