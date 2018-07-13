Roundup: Mr. Strzok Goes to Washington; Athletes Using LinkedIn; Paul Finebaum Staying Put

Peter Strzok’s Capitol Hill appearance was wild from start to finish … 6-foot snake falls on sleeping man … Peter King is once again writing words on the internet … Big Foster Loyer fan here … Game of Thrones racks up 22 Emmy nominations … Stephen Curry enjoys hearing how the Warriors are ruining the NBA … Athletes are using LinkedIn … Michael Cohen purchased a $6.7 million apartment in April … Former girlfriend of LeSean McCoy believed player was behind robbery … Why we were captivated by the kids in a cave … James Harden just roasting randoms … What happens when everyone bets the home team … Trump is in the UK and mixing things up … Can’t wait to see this movie when it comes out … That Stormy Daniels arrest got messy … Nelson Mandela’s prison letters … Definitely the Lions year … Ciara

If Mike Trout has the best offensive season ever and no one appreciates it, did it even happen? [Sports Illustrated]

Paul Finebaum, who was never going to the Big Ten Network, is staying with ESPN. [Sporting News]

Do we have to write about how to fix baseball every day? [Washington Post]

Isaiah Thomas signing two-year minimum deal with Denver Nuggets. [NBA]

Still stunned that people kept going out of their way to deface a LeBron James mural.

Albert Pujols blasts 630th career home run.