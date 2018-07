On Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, Croatia will face France in the World Cup final. To celebrate, let’s take a look back at the tournament’s 10 best finals ever.

10. Germany 1, Argentina 0

July 13, 2014

What began as a relatively bland match exploded in extra time. In the 113th minute, André Schürrle sent a cross toward Mario Götze, who chested the ball down to his left foot and then volleyed it in for the game-winning goal. For his effort, the then 22-year-old forward was named Man of the Match.