PM Roundup: Selena Gomez; Louisville Drops Papa John's; Stop Comparing Trae Young To Stephen Curry

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is desperately hoping you eschew the path of the wicked this weekend.
Selena seems to be doing fine: Selena Gomez appears to be doing just fine after ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s engagement.
Louisville drops Papa John: The University of Louisville has removed Papa John’s name from their stadium. The stadium will just be known as Cardinal Stadium now.
Trae ain’t Steph: Stop comparing Trae Young to Stephen Curry, they’re not the same player and you can’t expect similar results.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
A Conversation With Chris Long and Kyle Long
Mookie Betts and the Record-Setting Boston Red Sox Feel Inevitable
Josh Hart’s Emergence Is More Proof Lakers Should Keep Young Core Together
Projecting the US Soccer 2022 World Cup Roster
Around the Sports Internet:
The Baltimore Orioles are apparently torn on Manny Machado trade talks and have been difficult to deal with
The NFL is having a really bad offseason
The dates for the 2020 World Cup have officially been announced
A Kawhi Leonard trade would be a disaster for the Raptors and Spurs
Song of the Day:
