PM Roundup: Selena Gomez; Louisville Drops Papa John's; Stop Comparing Trae Young To Stephen Curry

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is desperately hoping you eschew the path of the wicked this weekend. 

Selena seems to be doing fine: Selena Gomez appears to be doing just fine after ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s engagement.

Striking a pose in the new @puma Defy Mid. #DoYou

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Wolves 🌑

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Louisville drops Papa John: The University of Louisville has removed Papa John’s name from their stadium. The stadium will just be known as Cardinal Stadium now.

Trae ain’t Steph: Stop comparing Trae Young to Stephen Curry, they’re not the same player and you can’t expect similar results.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

