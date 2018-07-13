Projecting the US Soccer 2022 World Cup Roster

Let’s start with the obvious – projecting a roster for any sport four years in advance is impossible. A fool’s errand. So many things can happen between now and 2022. But we did a US World Cup roster projection in 2010 for 2014, and we did one in 2014 for 2018 … so here’s the 2022 World Cup roster projection for US soccer. All the ages below are how old they will be in 2022. The starting XI projection is at the bottom.

Goalie: As many as six keepers could be in the mix for the US starting goalie in 2022, and I’ll start with the oldest, Bill Hamid, who will be 31 in 2022. The former DC United star is now at FC Midtjylland, a club in Denmark. I’ve written in-depth about Hamid, and if he’s going to win the starting US job in 2022, will probably will have to be bumped up a league before then. His biggest competition for the job will probably be Ethan Horvath (27), who plays professional in Belgium and is probably the favorite to be the 2022 starter.

The best young American goalie right now is Justin Garces (only 21 in 2022) who opted for an MLS Academy over UCLA. He recorded three shutouts at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Three outsiders: Zach Steffen (27), Jesse Gonzalez (27) and Jonathan Klinsmann (25, yes, the son of Jurgen).