VIDEO: Disgraceful Coach in Lavar Ball's JBA Shoves, Headbutts a Player

Edward Denard showed how not to coach on Thursday.

And frankly, the Chicago Ballers coach should be out of a job after a disgraceful display during a game in the Junior Basketball Association, a league started by LaVar Ball. During a break in play, Denard shoved a player twice before headbutting that player and using profanity to belittle the player.

“What are you going to do about it?” Denard said while shoving his chest into the player. “What the [expletive] are you going to do about it?”

Nice work, coach.

But then again, what else can you expect from a Ball-founded league?