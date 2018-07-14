MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Billy Hamilton Blew His Pitcher's Mind With Incredible Leaping Grab


Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton has struggled mightily with the bat this year, but his speed and defense never go into a slump and provide value. He demonstrated that last night by scaling the outfield fence to rob a home run in one of the finest web gems of the year.

Hamilton kept drifting back on a deep fly ball hit by St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter until he ran out of room and could only go up. And up he went.

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett had a meme-worthy reaction to the stellar play, channeling a 13-year-old texter with his OMG.

Yeah, that pretty much sums it up.

