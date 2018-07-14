VIDEO: Billy Hamilton Blew His Pitcher's Mind With Incredible Leaping Grab

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton has struggled mightily with the bat this year, but his speed and defense never go into a slump and provide value. He demonstrated that last night by scaling the outfield fence to rob a home run in one of the finest web gems of the year.

Hamilton kept drifting back on a deep fly ball hit by St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter until he ran out of room and could only go up. And up he went.

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett had a meme-worthy reaction to the stellar play, channeling a 13-year-old texter with his OMG.

Billy Hamilton has that effect on people.#RedsCountry pic.twitter.com/2E9Odg839T — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 14, 2018

Yeah, that pretty much sums it up.