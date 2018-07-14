Lawyer: Delicia Cordon Not 'Backtracking' LeSean McCoy's Involvement in Attack

Delicia Cordon’s attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, spoke to ESPN’s Mike Rodak stating that her client is not “backtracking” and still “suspects” ex-boyfriend LeSean McCoy had “something to do with” her brutal attack. But that Cordon needs more evidence to directly blame McCoy.

Just spoke to Tanya Mitchell Graham, attorney for Delicia Cordon. She said there has been “no backtracking” of her client’s story. Graham says her client “suspects” McCoy had “something to do with it” but Cordon is not directly blaming McCoy without more evidence. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) July 13, 2018

The clarification comes after Graham told CBS News her client “is no longer certain the NFL star was involved in the attack,” in a report released Friday.

On Thursday, Graham told WRNB radio in Philadelphia that neither she nor Cordon has “said directly” McCoy was involved in the incident. Later in the day, TMZ released the 911 call where Cordon told police she felt like her boyfriend was involved because he wanted jewelry back: