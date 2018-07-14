USA Today Sports

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Expecting Child

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Expecting Child

Athletes and Celebrities

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Expecting Child

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post this morning, She tagged husband Justin Verlander, which was considerate because the Houston Astros pitcher is part of this thing, too. The couple wed last year in Italy and it was classy as heck.

She is 26. He is 35.

Upton may have previewed the announcement back in April with this somewhat cryptic post.

You’ll find out soon enough 😉📸

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Verlander is pitching brilliantly this year and the Astros could repeat as World Series champions. Could be a busy fall.

 

, , , Athletes and Celebrities

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home