Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Expecting Child

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post this morning, She tagged husband Justin Verlander, which was considerate because the Houston Astros pitcher is part of this thing, too. The couple wed last year in Italy and it was classy as heck.
She is 26. He is 35.
Upton may have previewed the announcement back in April with this somewhat cryptic post.
Verlander is pitching brilliantly this year and the Astros could repeat as World Series champions. Could be a busy fall.
