Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Expecting Child

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post this morning, She tagged husband Justin Verlander, which was considerate because the Houston Astros pitcher is part of this thing, too. The couple wed last year in Italy and it was classy as heck.

She is 26. He is 35.

Upton may have previewed the announcement back in April with this somewhat cryptic post.

You’ll find out soon enough 😉📸 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Apr 19, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT

Verlander is pitching brilliantly this year and the Astros could repeat as World Series champions. Could be a busy fall.