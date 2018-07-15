D.C. United's New Stadium Debut Included a Falling Railing Hitting a Reporter and Miserable WiFi

D.C. United played its first match at Audi Field last night. It doubled as Wayne Rooney’s debut. And while the home team defeated Vancouver, 3-1, there were plenty of snafus big and small to go around.

The team confirmed communications director, Lindsay Anderson, who provides sideline reports during action, was struck by a piece of falling railing.

“She is OK,” a source told the Washington Post. “Thank goodness nothing serious. It could’ve been really bad if she was positioned few inches over. Freak accident.”

Anderson received medical treatment for an undisclosed injury but was able to continue her gameday duties.

ESPN reports a railing in the 100-level was being held together by duct tape and that there were a few other hiccups. Reporters and fans alike encountered spotty WiFi, which made loading mobile tickets difficult, and poor cell reception, which made it harder to tell friends and family how much fun was being had.

Other than all that, though, all was great.