LeBron James is in the house at the Las Vegas Summer League to support his future Los Angeles Lakers teammates!

Check out this standing ovation LeBron gets from Lakers fans, and his sweet Lakers shorts:

LeBron James enters w/ Lakers shorts to a standing ovation from Lakers fans at Las Vegas Summer League pic.twitter.com/TPWwc4UvOj — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 15, 2018

I don’t know about you guys, but this is going to take some time to get used to…

LeBron James is in the building in Vegas. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/9qicl26Ru7 — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2018

And, here is LeBron showing some love to his future teammates Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart:

LeBron supporting his young squad in Vegas ✊ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/hGhnJxW9MJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 15, 2018

If you are a Lakers fan, this has to get you hyped!