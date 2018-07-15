Michael Irvin "Disappointed" In Terrell Owens Over Hall Of Fame Induction Beef

As you have probably heard, Terrell Owens got his feelings hurt because he didn’t get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as quickly as he wanted, and has decided he won’t attend the ceremony intended to induct him, in order to show everybody just how upset they have made him.

So he’s having his own little induction party somewhere, leaving the Hall of Fame people to make the unusual but obvious decision to mention his name as little as possible during the official ceremony.

Michael Irvin was asked to elaborate on this, and did a comprehensive job of it, politely explaining that if Owens doesn’t want to be there, that’s his prerogative, but it is a slap in the face to people like Michael Irvin who fought for Owens’ enshrinement.

From ESPN:

“I was disappointed that we will be cheated as a Hall of Fame team, one of our teammates, that he took that decision (to skip the ceremonies),” Irvin said. “Of course everybody says, ‘He has the right to make the decision.’ Yes, he does and we have the right to say we don’t like it. It is what it is. And I’m also disappointed because, you know, we fought for T.O. It wasn’t like T.O. had said that it didn’t matter, ‘I don’t care about being in the Hall,’ or, ‘I don’t care about that at all.’ Then everybody wouldn’t have invested emotions and feelings into it and we did … We talked about it, tried to get him in. We talked about it on air because he rightfully belongs in there. Then he gets in and he makes that decision, I was absolutely disappointed about it.”

Owens will regret this one day when he grows up.