Philadelphia Eagles Fans Rewatch Super Bowl During Block Party

What happens when you’re in Philly and are having a huge block party to watch the World Cup? Rewatching the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl 52 on a huge flat screen TV, that’s what!

Earlier today, Brauhaus Schmiz, a bar in Philly, held a summer block party for the World Cup Final. Once France won, the bar flipped on the Super Bowl, and that is when the real party started!

There’s a street blocked off in Philly rn rewatching the super bowl 😂😂😂 stay lit Philly pic.twitter.com/KqPWDGaBBC — Alex Subers (@alexsubers) July 15, 2018

The Philly Special never gets old:

This is awesome, and I am doing the same thing if my Chicago Bears ever win the Super Bowl again!