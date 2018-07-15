NFL USA Today Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Rewatch Super Bowl During Block Party

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Rewatch Super Bowl During Block Party

NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Rewatch Super Bowl During Block Party

What happens when you’re in Philly and are having a huge block party to watch the World Cup? Rewatching the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl 52 on a huge flat screen TV, that’s what!

Earlier today, Brauhaus Schmiz, a bar in Philly, held a summer block party for the World Cup Final. Once France won, the bar flipped on the Super Bowl, and that is when the real party started!

The Philly Special never gets old:

This is awesome, and I am doing the same thing if my Chicago Bears ever win the Super Bowl again!

 

, , , , , , NFL, Video

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home