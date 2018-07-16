Ranking the 10 Best SEC Teams in the BCS/Playoff Era

The SEC has been the best college football conference for the better part of two decades. We decided to rank the best SEC teams in the BCS/Playoff era, which spans 1998-now. Yes, Nick Saban figures prominently, and so does Tim Tebow.

10. 2017 Alabama (13-1)

Got lucky to get into the playoff following the late-season loss to Auburn, and then needed an unproven, backup quarterback to pull off a miracle comeback in the 2nd half of the title game vs Georgia. The Tide were #1 in scoring defense and #1 in rushing defense.