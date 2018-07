Bryce Harper was down in the Home Run Derby finals 18-10 to Kyle Schwarber — who had his own dramatic win over Rhys Hoskins in the semis — and dug down deep to make up the difference. Go to the 3:20-mark of the video above if you missed the comeback.

As far as HR Derby’s go, this one was pretty compelling. Harper is certainly hoping it kickstarts a second half that sends him into free agency in a better position than he is having comparatively struggled till the All-Star Break.